Voter registration deadline nears for Michigan

The deadline to register is approaching for voters in Michigan. You must be 18 years old by Election Day, a U.S. citizen, resident of Michigan, and registered by Oct. 5 to participate. Elections are scheduled Nov. 3 and will feature three primary elections for districts representing Grand Rapids, Allegan, and Lapeer counties. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

"Of Michigan's 83 counties, 74 will hold local November elections for city and school districts," said Secretary of State and chief elections officer Ruth Johnson. "I encourage all Michigan residents qualified to vote to get registered and then cast a ballot on election day."

Absentee ballots will be accepted for those that meet the qualifications. First time voters should vote in person unless they are disabled, over 60 years old, need assistance getting to the polls and cannot find any, or will be absent from the community for reasons such as incarceration. If you wish to receive an absentee ballot by mail, requests must be submitted through an application by 2 p.m. Oct. 31.

A press release stated that the winners of the special primary will move on to a special election March 8.

All voters will be asked to present a photo I.D., however, if you cannot present one, an affidavit stating you do not possess a photo I.D. will require your signature and you will still be able to vote.

The mail-in form is available here.

For a complete list of jurisdictions, click here.

Michigan residents can also find out if their community is holding an election by clicking here .

If you have additional questions, dial 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

