Terra State to hold fall job fair Wednesday

Anyone looking for a job in the Fremont area is invited to attend a job fair at Terra State Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The annual fall job fair is open to all students, alumni and community members.

More than 50 employers will be hiring people in fields including skilled traders, media, law enforcement, computers and health care.

“Many employers are desperately trying to fill openings, and they take our job fair very seriously,” said Joan Gamble in a release about the event. “They come here looking to find good employees, and we’re here to help make that connection.”

Anyone attending the fair should dress for a job interview and be ready to talk to employers.

DETAILS:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Student Activities Center, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont, OH

See the full list of registered employers attending the fair here.

