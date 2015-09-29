Lucas County announces new streamlined online court system

Lucas County Commissioners, along with several county court officials, approved a new online court system Tuesday morning at One Government Center in Toledo.

The new software will allow the general, juvenile and domestic divisions of the Lucas County Court to share information on a single network. That means people will no longer need to access court cases in person. It will also eliminate duplicate information in the divisions.

"An integrated case management system, linking all the courts, makes the administration of justice more efficient and the system more accessible to the public. It provides access to justice for all," said Commissioner Carol Contrada. “It'll make it more efficient, it'll make it better access to justice for citizens, it will provide lawyers with better ability to represent their clients, and it will save the taxpayers’ dollars because we're replacing a terribly antiquated system with cutting edge technology.”

County commissioners say the new system has been 10 years in the making and will allow all divisions of the court to work more efficiently as cases move through the justice system. It will also be the first integrated court case management system in the state of Ohio.

"Our county employees will only need to know one system," said Family Court Judge David Lewandowski. “We’ll be able to deal with things electronically and give better service hopefully, particularly to poor people who can't afford lawyers, who sometimes can't even afford transportation downtown. We'll be able to hook up and eventually we hope into libraries and other places where people can get information and work on their cases without having to hire a lawyer without having to come downtown to do that.”

Officials say the system will be a major improvement and replace outdated software. The county's juvenile court system has been using the same software since 1993.

Lucas County will work with Ohio-based Courtview Justice Solutions to create the software. From there, county officials will be able to modify the programs to fit the needs of the justice system.

The new streamlined system will include electronic filing, which will allow digitally filing and storing of court documents.

“In Juvenile Court there is a certain amount allowed to be placed in public access, but what can be accessible to the public will be online rather than having to come down and pull the file and read about it. The lawyers will be able to see the dockets without having to make phone calls to the clerk’s office, which will also save our clerks some time. It's going to be much more accessible for the public and for the lawyers, e-filing will now be available so things can be filed from computers at lawyers offices, it doesn't have to be filed in person…everybody's benefiting," said Judge Connie Zemmelman, Lucas County Juvenile Court.

Officials say the system will cost $5.6 million. The money will be paid in parts over the next five years. Once the program is complete, it could save the county $100,000 annually in maintenance costs.

Common Pleas Judge Gene Zmuda says the system will be able to last for the next 20 to 30 years.

Officials say they will begin implementing the system immediately. It's expected to be completed by 2017.

