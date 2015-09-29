Restaurant Ratings: Multiple businesses ace inspections

Every week, WTOL 11 takes a closer look at health inspections for restaurants and other businesses that serve food in Lucas and Wood counties. Many times you hear about bugs in the kitchen or dirty facilities, but this time WTOL 11 is highlighting some of the places that ace their inspections time and time again and getting some insight on how they do it.

"We take pride in everything we do. We try to do everything the best. I try to buy the best product," says Tom Bolander, owner of Tom's Bar-B-Que & Grill.

He's been serving ribs, fresh cut fries and fresh-squeezed lemonade at his restaurant on Front Street in Toledo for nearly 20 years. Inspections at his restaurant have been violation-free, three times running. His restaurant has been described as clean, organized, and well-maintained.

Bolander says the key to a perfect inspection is staying on top of his cleaning schedule.

"Gotta make sure the refrigeration stays right all the time. That's actually done almost every day. The pop unit has to be cleaned every day. The ice cream machine has to be cleaned every day," says Bolander.

Bolander says when you open a restaurant, the health department gives owners guidelines to follow in order to keep their business safe for customers. He says, if you follow those guidelines, you should be good to go when an inspector pops in.

He says, "You gotta be ready. Make sure that you don't have beef on top of pork or meat on top of vegetables."

Taco Bell on West Central is also following the rules. The facility has had no violations in its last three inspections. An inspector dubbed the fast food restaurant as well-maintained and organized.

The same goes for Monnette's Market on Secor. There inspectors say the food was at a safe temperature and the store was well-maintained.

Dairy Queen on West Alexis has also been violation-free the last three inspections. Employees used gloves when necessary, food was the proper temperature, and the facility was well-maintained.

