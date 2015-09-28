Only On 11: Planning commission to decide on new plans to move trucking company near Shoreland Elementary

Residents living near Alexis and Suder have been fighting a huge trucking business for a year now.

They say they don’t want the business moving into their neighborhood and are worried about the safety of the students walking home from nearby Shoreland Elementary.

At first city council supported General Truck Sales' plan to move in, but now that may be changing.

Since last fall Karen Mayfield has been fighting to keep General Truck Sales from moving in across from Shoreland Elementary. She says she’s concerned, like many others, that the business will attract extra semi-truck traffic to the area.

“We're informing people of what's actually taking place and I think we are really helping neighbors and if not the greater community and city council see that this business is definitely in the wrong place and they won’t be the good neighbor they said they would be,” she said.



That's because since council gave the company the green light last year, they have changed their site plan three times. Each time making changes many believe are bad for the neighborhood and unsafe for young children who are walking nearby.



“I think this is a classic bait and switch and I’m deeply troubled by it,” said Councilwoman Lindsay Webb.

The councilwoman requested a sidewalk and guardrail in front of the school and the company agreed. But now the new plan shows only a sidewalk in front of General Truck, not the school, meaning students would have to cross a busy street twice to get to school.



“Now you have a school yard with trucks making a sharp turn onto a two lane country road and children crossing the road at the same time. It’s an unsafe proposition. It’s dangerous and I don’t like it,” said Councilwoman Webb.

The new plans go in front of the planning commission in October.

If the commission rejects it or if residents complain, it will once again be handed over to city council for a decision.

General Truck did not return calls to explain why the site plans were changed.

WTOL will continue to follow this story for you and bring you the latest on air and online.

