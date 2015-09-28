Police respond to shooting in 1600 block of Vance

Toledo police are responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Vance Street in central Toledo Monday.
Around 6:30 p.m. police say one person was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital.
No names have been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
