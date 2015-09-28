Oregon City Council decides laws on keeping chickens

The topic of keeping chickens was on the debate table in the City of Oregon's Council Meeting on Monday.

People living in an agricultural zone have free reign to have as many chickens as they want. But now, the topic of keeping chickens in residential areas is raising some questions.

One way of handling this is to have people living in residential areas apply for a permit to keep chickens that details how many they have in the application. The decision of whether or not to allow certain residences to keep these feathered creatures would come down to the city's assessment of the impact a coop would have on your neighbors - like smell - and if the residence has enough space.

Each permit would last up to a year and must be renewed through a review process.

City Administrator, Michael Beazley said, "Even on something as mundane as chickens, we're looking at a balancing test. Can somebody raise them without disturbing the quality of life for their neighbors?"

City council would decide on approval on a case by case basis.

A final ruling on the issue is expected Monday night.

