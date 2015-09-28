Don't waste your money: Look out for pre-existing conditions in car warranties

Beware of the term pre-existing condition when buying a used car. If the warranty does not cover it, you will be paying out-of-pocket. One mother learned the hard way.

Bryttani Warner has a 3-year-old daughter, Lilly, who just had surgery on her hips. Because of her surgery, she will need a wheelchair – which was the impetus for Warner’s purchase of a mini-van.

"We have to have a reliable car for our kids, especially our youngest with her in a cast and wheelchair," Warner said.

Warner went looking for an affordable vehicle, and despite some misgivings at the lot, drove home in a van that had a shudder after the dealer assured her it was nothing.

“I thought maybe it was just a figure of my imagination,” she said. “We noticed there was a jerky feeling, or a shudder, as some people would say. Well, we got home and, as weeks went by, it got worse.”

Warner decided to ask another dealer’s opinion on the transmission in the van.

"I had a technician there drive it, and he told me automatically that I need to get my transmission fixed because it had a 2-3 knock."

Unfortunately, when Warner called the company, they said they wouldn’t cover it because it was a pre-existing condition – not covered in the warranty.

“I got a phone call a few days later saying they couldn’t do anything. I’ve heard the term before, but I didn’t know what it was for. Apparently, now I do,” said Warner.

After WTOL contacted the dealer and explained the situation, they agreed to either fix it or put her in another car.

This is a reminder to get any used car checked out by a mechanic other than the ones that work for the car lot you are perusing before you make a purchase that could cost you more in the end.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.