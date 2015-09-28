Engineers studying to determine if Oregon boat ramp needs to be revamped

Research is underway in Oregon as engineers work to see if the boat launch that sits off Bay Shore Road needs to be revamped.

Bob Kaminski, who recently retired just a few months ago, uses the boat ramp on his days spent fishing on Lake Erie.



"For me the few days I've been able to use it, I appreciate having it. But the water gets pretty shallow here and I have another boat, a larger boat, that I wouldn't take a chance of ramping here," he says.



The City of Oregon is looking to improve the access to the lake for the community.



Kaminski says that's a plus because along with shallow water being an issue, wind is also a factor.



"Right now if the wind switches and you get a strong west wind, it blows the water out and boats will have a hard time getting back to shore," he says.



Kaminski says that can leave boaters stranded. So, the city is looking at several options to fix the problem. One is possibly installing a new ramp.



"What could come of it is, if we can find the right way to build it, we will. If we find it is not practical to be done without considerable expense, we will look for other partnerships and other ways of solving the problem," says City Administrator Michael Beazley.

The improvements are also expected to enhance public safety for the fire department, making it easier for them to get in and out of the water in case of a water rescue.

The city will determine whether or not the boat launch will receive a makeover after the study is complete. It's a decision that is expected to be made by sometime next year.

