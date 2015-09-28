Rossford PD say domestic violence is up this year

Rossford Police had two domestic violence arrests last week, bringing the total number of arrests for the year to more than 30.

The Police Chief says that the number of domestic violence arrests they've had so far this year is an increase from year's past. They're pushing to make sure everyone in the community is educated about the seriousness of the crime.



"Our officers, when they get called to a domestic violence scene, they have cards and brochures with all the services in Wood County and the Lucas County area," said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.



Those resources include shelters, help lines and information on financial assistance, to name a few. Providing the information to domestic violence victims is key in getting the problem to stop.



"These programs that are in place make sure that the victim, like I said, is not victimized again. And a lot of times it makes a difference in them getting help," Chief Goss said.



Chief Goss says the law in the state of Ohio says that if an officer responds to a domestic violence situation, they have to make a report, whether they made an arrest or not.

He say that speaks to police departments that this is taken very seriously.

