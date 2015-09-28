TPD receives shipment of body cameras, activates them as part of uniform

After months of waiting, the Toledo Police Department has finally received their order of 43 body cameras. WTOL is told the wait was attributed to so many police departments ordering all at once. Now Toledo police officers will be required to wear the cameras at all and manually activate them anytime the officers interact with the public, whether it be at traffic stops or on call.

Though some officers were able to test the cameras on Friday, Monday’s group was the first to leave the station completely outfitted.

Officers Bascone and Kurjan started their shift with brand new body cameras.

"When we have citizen contact we have to turn it on," said Kurjan.

So when the call came in for a fight at Seven Eleven, both of the officers flipped their cameras on as they got out of the car and the cameras were rolling as they interviewed witnesses.

"Every call we go to there are people recording us with their cell phones and that can be edited, misinterpreted. This gives a complete independent source of what's happening," said Kurjan.

And the cameras were rolling again just minutes later when they pulled over to help with another argument in east Toledo.

At $500 a piece and $64,000 for video storage, the camera's aren't cheap. But the chief says it's money well spent.

"To boost Toledoans confidence in the department and boost our accountability and transparency and to reduce false allegations made against police officers," said Chief George Kral.

But Toledo isn't the first department to use cameras. Lucas County Sheriff's deputies have been wearing them for months.

"I think they're good for capturing evidence out on a scene. You take out all the he said/she said," said Deputy Craig Barth.

Barth says it can be tough to remember to flip them on and there are still a few bugs that need to be worked out, but overall he's glad they have them.

"Over time that will all be worked out. just like technology works... so will this," said Barth.

So far he says he doesn't know of any calls or complaints where the video was pulled up for review, but it's there in the system if they ever need it. Something that protects both officers and the people they interact with.

"I think it's going to improve our relationship with them. They are going to see exactly how we do operate on the street," said Kurjan.

The department is still working out a few kinks, like the best place to wear the body cameras and faster ways to upload video. But the chief says that will all be worked out and he's hoping to equip the whole department with them within the next two years.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.