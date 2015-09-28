Impact Northwest Ohio wants community's help for food drive

A Perrysburg-based church is partnering with local organizations and community members to help eradicate hunger through the Impact Northwest Ohio program.



Cedar Creek Church, which has campuses in Perrysburg, South Toledo, West Toledo, Whitehouse and Findlay, has continued its initiative to help fight hunger in the area, something Perrysburg Campus Pastor and Cedar Creek Marketing and Communications Director Tom Martin said is a big concern of the church.



"It's something like one in every three kids goes to school hungry," Martin said. "And what happens when they go to school hungry is they don't have the ability to concentrate and to focus. And so for us at Cedar Creek Church, we really felt that this was an area that we could really jump in and make a difference, a true difference."



According to the 2014 Hunger in America study, last year more than 500,000 people in Northwest Ohio turned to food pantries and other services to help feed themselves and their families.



Martin says although Impact Northwest Ohio's food drives, which happen twice a year, collect an average of 50,000 pounds of food annually, they need your help.



Here are two simple ways you can contribute:

Grab a bag from one of the church locations, find the shopping list inside, buy the items and return the bag by Sunday

Donate money and let the volunteers do the shopping for you



Cedar Creek will be accepting donations at all locations through Sunday, Oct. 4.

For more information on the food drive, click here.



