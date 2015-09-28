Pilgrimage to the Pope: Toledo pilgrims head home after whirlwind weekend

The pilgrims from the Diocese of Toledo are on their way back home.

Last Monday, WTOL 11 left with 125 of those pilgrims and were joined by over 200 more on Thursday.

Even though the Papal events are over, there are still high spirits after a week full of excitement.

It was a busy four days for the pilgrims and with the excitement of the World Meeting of Families and this past weekend’s papal events, people on the bus back home are still buzzing, sharing photos and stories.

Many got close enough to have a front row seat for the Papal Parade Saturday and were able to take communion during the Papal Mass.



“There are no words to describe what it means to be part of such a group of people. We are there to be inspired by Pope Francis to live better lives. I have so much more hope for the future, our country and our church, seeing this large group of people to become better and being inspired by Pope Francis to do exactly that,” said Father Phil Smith.

“It was a wonderful trip, so much more than we could even imagine. Hope she remembers... Hopefully take this back to school,” said Beth Tittl.

A lot of the people WTOL talked to said it's going to be an adjustment getting back into their day to day lives after such a whirlwind trip.

But everyone seems to be very thankful to be part of such an incredible experience.

