Lucas County early voting location chosen, precinct consolidation possibility for future

The Lucas County Board of Elections is gearing up in preparation of the election season with early voting beginning on Tuesday, October 6.



In a special board meeting Monday, it was voted to approve an early-voting location, which will be the BTC Properties Building, located at 1946 N. 13th St. in downtown Toledo. Lucas County Board of Elections Chair Brenda Hill says because early voting has been held at the location for the past two years, it will bring familiarity to voters.



"I'm happy about that because it's consistency, so people will know, 'I went there to early vote last time, I know where it is and I can come back there again.' And that's what we like and that will probably help the numbers, because early voting is going to start in a couple days," she said.



Voters will have three weeks of early voting before Election Day, from October 6 through November 2.



Another item on the agenda at the meeting was consolidation of precincts, meaning some voting precincts that have a smaller turnout could be combined another adjacent, larger precinct for convenience.



"The next election, especially the presidential election, is going to have much larger numbers. We have to look at how many qualified voters are in that precinct and that's how we determine where the precinct places are and how large a place we'll use," said Hill.



Hill also notes that the process of consolidating precincts is time consuming.



"They have to look at census, they have to look at maps, they have to look at districts, council districts, city districts, township districts. There's a lot involved, so we're starting to look at it and if we can consolidate some, that will save some money," she said. "We have to consider school districts, we have to consider township lines and all kinds of districts like that. There's a lot more to be considered than just looking at a piece of paper and saying, 'oh, well there's a few people here and a few people here, so we can put them together.' It's not always the way that's going to happen, it's not that easy at all. We're just starting to look at it; we're not making any decisions yet."



The consolidation of any precincts likely won't occur before this year's special election.



"2016...it seems like if I'm just looking for a good time, it might be after, because you know our primary's going to be in March, early voting starts in February, so we'll look at it for the future to see what we can consolidate," she said.



Currently, Lucas County has 352 precincts and 1416 voting machines. The board also wants to ensure that every qualified citizen has the chance to register to vote.



"Please, if you're not a registered voter, check. If you have not voted since the last presidential election at all or done anything political, you're probably not registered," said Hill. "If you've moved, you have to register again. We want everyone to be registered and we want everyone to come out and vote."



