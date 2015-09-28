Smart Chip technology prevents fraud in credit cards

Many credit cards issued now have chips in them – a new technology designed to help fight against fraud.

Melonie Dickey from Affinity Merchant Solutions has started the process of going around and installing the new technology called Smart Chip in stores and shops around the area. She says the U.S. is the last of 80 countries to make the transition. Affinity Merchant Solutions is estimating that one-third of merchants will have these chips installed by Oct. 1.

“On every transaction, a unique identifier occurs, so that if I were to steal that card data, it is not able to be used again. It's unique per each transaction,” Dickey said. "Eventually, as more and more consumers get the cards in their wallets, they're going to start demanding that they can use that new EMV chip card technology as they start to understand that it's a more secure way to pay."



While the deadline is Oct. 1, that doesn't mean that all merchants have to have the new technology right away. Dickey says things won't stop working and they will still be able to use the magnetic strips. But, there could be some repercussions.

"If a business hasn't upgraded, and their processors are ready and the consumers have the EMV chip cards, and they're not able to use it at the business, and it is a counterfeit credit card, than that business would be held liable for that transaction,” she said.

Affinity Merchant Solutions is encouraging everyone to upgrade as soon as possible and get on board with the new technology that provides better fraud protection.

