Airport Highway reopens all lanes after accident near Crissey Rd

An accident between an SUV and a commercial truck resulted in the closure of Airport Highway at Crissey Road on Monday.

The accident occurred at 3:35 p.m. The State Highway Patrol reports a commercial truck carrying stone entered the intersection after failing to yield and struck an SUV attempting to make a left turn. The truck then went off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the truck, Daniel Clark, 30, was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by ProMedica air ambulance to a local hospital. Impairment did not appear to be a factor.

An unknown female driving the SUV was also taken to a hospital by ground transportation. She was wearing a seat belt, and also reported as unimpaired.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

"Wear your safety belt! And this was another failure to yield crash, it's one of the most common crash calls and violations that we have out in Lucas County, as well as Fulton County," said Sgt. Jason Metzger.

OSHP said there were cables hanging close to the ground that were preventing them from opening the westbound route. Once they get those cleared, they were able to open the other lanes.

Sgt. Metzger says people who hear about an accident before coming upon it, should just stare clear until things are cleaned up and back open.

