Possible threat on social media reported for schools in Clyde, OH

A young teenager was arrested after someone reported he had posted threats on social media which indicated he was going to shoot-up McPherson Middle School.

McPherson Middle School is located in Clyde, OH. Police Chief Bruce Gower says his department was contacted by the Superintendent of Clyde-Green Springs schools late Sunday night which led to the arrest of a student who he described as 13 or 14 years old.

Police determined, the teen would have been unable to carry out the threats, however, he was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Gower says the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office will decide if charges will be pressed.

A recorded message was sent to all parents after the school day began on Monday that said there was a threat, but it had been dealt with.

Police remained at all four schools in the district while students processed in for the school day.

