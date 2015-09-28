Adults found: Two adults returned after reported as missing from Portage, Ohio

Mr. and Mrs. Renchkovsky returned on their own to their residence after a report of being missing was filed Sept. 28.

The report read:

Two adults have been missing since Sept. 28 from Portage County, OH.

A husband and wife left their home on Sept. 26 and have not returned. There names are Steve and Daisy Renchkovsky.

Mrs. Renchkovsky, 91, has red hair, blue eyes, and is a white female around 5' 6". She weighs 160 pounds and suffers from Dementia.

Mr. Renchkovsky, also 91, weighs around 150 pounds, has white hair past his shoulders, green eyes, and is unshaven.

Both left in a gold 2009 Pontiac G6 with OH plate number 50DZ.

If you see either person or this vehicle, call 9-1-1 or 1-866-693-9171 for the law enforcement agency.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.





