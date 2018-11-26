Intern or Shadow at WTOL

Interning at WTOL:
WTOL 11 offers internships to eligible students, to provide a hands-on learning experience for students looking to gain knowledge and insight about the communications and television industry.
Students are eligible for an internship by being enrolled at a college or university, and by receiving academic credit from that school for an internship.
Internships are offered in a variety of departments at the station, including:
- News
- Marketing
- Sales
All internships are non-paid, so students must be receiving academic credit to work or observe at the station.
Hours can be flexible, to accommodate class schedules and school requirements; however, most interns are usually required to work for a minimum of 15 to 20 hours per week.
Applying for an Internship at WTOL 11:
- Download an “internship application” from WTOL 11.
- Complete the application by the appropriate deadlines:
- For a summer internship, March 1
- For a fall semester internship, July 1 FLEXIBLE
- For a winter break internship, October 1
- For a spring semester internship, December 1
- Email the application and documentations to Lauren Weppler, Assistant News Director or send the application to the attention of:
Internship Coordinator WTOL 11, 730 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43604
Along with your application, please include: A cover letter and resume.
A confirmation letter from your school will be required once you have been accepted, verifying that you will be receiving academic credit for an internship at WTOL 11.
If you have any questions, call 419-248-1111.
Shadowing at WTOL:
WTOL 11 offers shadowing opportunities to eligible high school students.
It's a wonderful opportunity for students looking to gain knowledge and insight about the communications and television industry.
Students are eligible to shadow our employees if they have permission from their high school, preferably an established senior project program.
Shadowing opportunities are available in all departments. However, applicants must have direct permission from the individual they are interested in shadowing.
Applying for a Shadowing opportunity at WTOL 11:
- Download a “shadowing application” from WTOL 11.
- NOTE: Application must be signed by students, parent/guardian and principal or guidance counselor.
- Provide cover letter explaining why you would like to do this experience, including the area that interests you and the particular person you’d like to shadow.
- Email the application and documentations to Lauren Weppler, Assistant News Director or send the application to the attention of:
Shadowing Coordinator WTOL 11, 730 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43604.
NOTE: Shadowing experiences are limited, and all requests may not be approved. We will let you know approximately two weeks after receiving your request.
If you have any questions, call 419-248-1111.