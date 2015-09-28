NASA to make 'major' Mars announcement Monday

NASA says they will unveil a major scientific finding from their exploration of Mars during a news conference Monday.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the NASA headquarters in Washington.

Following the announcement, NASA officials will be answering questions from reporters and social media users who use the hashtag #AskNASA..

You can watch the news conference live by heading here.

