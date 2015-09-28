Toledo children make life-long memories with Papal visit

A huge part of the Papal visit to Philadelphia was the family atmosphere, with children of all ages making the trek.

Parents told us they hope their kids can look back at the experience with a smile, even if it means showing them pictures and videos they captured along the way.

The pilgrims of the Toledo Catholic Diocese witnessed Pope Francis drive by on Saturday. Sunday they were part of the Papal mass of an estimated one million followers.

"I think it was just cool that you could see so many cultures in one place, and no one was judging each other because we are all there for one reason," said 16-year-old Kristan Bowers.

"Seeing (Pope Francis) in real life, like a few feet in front of you," said 11-year-old Benjamin Yount. "It was worth sitting there and waiting for seven hours just camping and waiting out."

The group heads back to Toledo Monday morning.

