Bosworth doubles up sports for fall at Perrysburg High School

Andrew Bosworth is a student athlete at Perrysburg High School and plays both soccer and football during the same fall season.



Andrew Bosworth is an athlete that knows how to score goals.



He is captain on the Perrysburg soccer team with a strong leg that allows him to double as a soccer and football player. When he's not on the soccer field, he swaps his shin guards for shoulder pads.



“You’ve got to be creative on the field, and it’s 'what I can do to impact the game, what can I do to get this player a goal' or anything like that. It’s pretty much instinct for me by now,” Bosworth said.



Bosworth is responsible for kickoffs, PATs and field goals for the Jackets.



“You never know when you’ll need a field goal but you’ll never know when you’ll need a PAT so you always got to be ready mentally,” he said.



“I told him if he starts hitting them through the uprights during soccer matches we’d have a little issue, but he’s so technically sound that when he strikes the ball on goal it’s going on frame” Perrysburg Soccer Coach Brandon Decker said.



Bosworth's football coach, Matt Kregel said, “My first thing is, we can’t get him hurt for soccer, because he’s one of the best soccer players in the area. We had to give him a crash course in staying away from contact and that kind of thing. He took a crack at someone against Whitmer and I told him that’s not what we want you doing, just kick the ball and stay the heck out of the way."

Bosworth and his holder get to practice once or twice a week at most, but their chemistry is what makes kicking the ball through the uprights look so easy.



“I trust Boz to make the kicks and I mean we practice with each other in 2-a-days and so we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so I have full confidence in him going out there and making the extra point,” said Perrysburg holder Dominic DiSalle.



To make it work, both coaches had to agree that he could play both sports during the same season and create a schedule that suits both teams. Balancing everything has gone smoothly for this student who sports a GPA in the high 3s.

