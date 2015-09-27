Toledo Jeep workers talk FCA contract; vote on Tuesday

At 3:00 p.m. on Sunday the doors shut at the Seagate Convention Centre as Toledo Jeep workers with UAW Local 12 talked about the potential contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, or FCA.



About three hours later, a group formed on the sidewalk waving signs and chanting to show they're opposition for the contract. Several people even wore shirts with the founder of the UAW's face and the words 'no deal.'



The contract includes things like increases in pay for longtime and entry-level workers, billions of dollars in plant investment and a signing bonus.



But Mike Mondragon says issues he expected to be addressed were not and he says he's concerned about jobs.

"There is no guarantee for future workers, anywhere in the entire writing," said Mondragon. "They have agreements for spending, as far as different facilities, upgrades, vehicle changeovers and everything, there are no guarantees for jobs whatsoever."



Jeep workers with Local 12 will vote Tuesday. Other locals have already voted.

Local 723 president Jeff Morris out of Dundee, MI told WTOL 11 through an email that the majority of production workers at the Engine Plant voted for the national agreement, while the majority of skilled trades voted against.



Other workers have voted to down the contract. According to the Detroit Free Press, locals in Trenton, MI, Perrysburg, OH, and Kokomos, IN have voted no.

Mondragon says he hopes and expects Toledo will vote the same way.

"What I would like to see happen is us completely reject this contract, and have them go back to the bargaining table, and get us what they said they were going to do,"said Mondragon. "What I'm expecting is, once we turn down, the international UAW is going to move to one of the other two companies and see what they can work out with them and then come back to us after they get other things settled."



That's the next big question - will Ford or General Motors contracts be next? and what will they say?

The director of UAW region 2B, which includes Ohio and Indiana, says he'll let the process take its course in regards to the vote of Toledo jeep workers. He says Sterling Heights and Belvidere plants also still have to vote.

The voting in Toledo will take place Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WTOL will be sure to bring you the results as soon as they become available.

There is no word yet on what will happen if the contract is not approved.

