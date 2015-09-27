Pilgrimage to the Pope: Sea of people for Papal mass

A sea of people greeted the Toledo pilgrims as they made their way to the Papal mass

Sunday’s Papal mass was the culmination of the whole week for the pilgrims who traveled to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families.



The big story of the day today was the line at security.

The crowds on Sunday were exponentially bigger than those on Saturday.

It was just a sea of people.

The lines were longer than most people there had ever seen in their lives.

Thousands of people lined up to get in through one of 16 security checkpoints.

There were only a handful of security checkpoints for the people with priority standing tickets.



That was the line the pilgrims from the Diocese of Toledo were in.

Even with the ticket however, the line still stretched for over 6 blocks.

"When you're going inch by inch and you're packed in there, it's just very difficult for the children," said Stan Gerten from Leipsic who along with his wife was there with four children.

But even to get to the security checkpoint it was quite the journey.

The pilgrims boarded the buses early in the morning

The buses parked out at the sports complex and the pilgrims had to wait in the long lines to take the subway into town.

From there it was a mile walk to Benjamin Franklin Parkway to where they hit a wall of people.

After over two hours of barely moving the group got word from some other pilgrims there were shorter lines about 25 blocks away.

After an hour and a half walk and a lunch break they finally made it to a check point with no line but they were 45 minutes late to mass.

"I had no idea how long it was going to be - and they were saying if we had kept in that same one we may have never got in, so I'm glad we persevered and got around. And we made it. It's wonderful," said Jill Potthoff of Leipsic.

Despite the wait, all agreed there was something truly incredible about being a part of a spiritual gathering so large.

