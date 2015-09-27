Woman dies after crashing into tree

The Toledo Police Department released a statement saying that a woman has died after crashing into a tree on 1645 Eleanor near Berwick Sunday morning.

Caitlyn Gratz, 22, was driving westbound on Eleanor and passing Berwick when she went off the left side of the road and struck a tree on the driver's side of the car at 5:15 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed were attributed as likely factors in the crash. Police also reported Gratz was not wearing a seat belt.

