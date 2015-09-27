Pilgrimage to the Pope: A look at Sunday's itinerary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pilgrimage to the Pope: A look at Sunday's itinerary

The final day of the World Meeting of Families and Festival of Families is here. A journey that began with a bus ride from the Glass City to the City of Brotherly Love will return home after Sunday's events. Stay tuned for more live coverage and stories throughout the day.

Here is a look at what Pope Francis has on his itinerary before his departure to Rome Sunday night.

  • 9:30 a.m. Meeting with Bishops at St. Martin's Chapel
  • 11:00 a.m. Visit to Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility
  • 4:00 p.m. World Meeting of Families Papal Mass, closing mass
  • 7:00 p.m. Visit with organizers, volunteers, and benefactors of WMOF
  • 8:00 p.m. Departure for Rome

Join the conversation to stay updated all day long. And, stay tuned to WTOL-11 News tonight for a recap of Sunday's closing ceremony and farewell.

