Thousands pack downtown Toledo for 22nd annual Race for the Cure

Thousands of people packed downtown Toledo Sunday morning for the 22nd annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Approximately 17,000 people showed up to participate in the race, with many, many more coming to show support!

Events and registration kicked off at 7 a.m. The Survivor Parade will started at 8:45 a.m. with the 5K race at 9:30 a.m.

This year's race is being run in honor of survivor Kit Curran and in honor of Mary Chris Skeldon.

You can follow along with the whole race by searching the hashtags #WTOLR4TC, #WTOLRace and #RaceForTheCure.

WTOL will have live coverage of the entire race and celebration! You can join the conversation here.

If you'd like to donate to Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio, click here.

