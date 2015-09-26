Toledo pilgrims awestruck by Pope's arrival

Speechless.

That is how families say they felt after being in the holy father's presence.

Emotions were running high, but it was an unforgettable experience for those in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands lined the streets awaiting the pontiff's arrival for the Festival of Families.

Many of them, including the Diocese of Toledo pilgrims waited for almost 10 hours.

When Pope Francis drove past the crowds erupted.

Smiles and tears, showed on their faces.

Families say it was a remarkable experience, regardless of the vantage point, whether off of a TV monitor or from a block away.

"I just couldn't believe There's this figure we just looked at on TV and in magazines all our lives or past 3 years, and there he is, not even 30 feet from us. A complete rush and chill over your body," said Tom Konecny.

And the papal celebration continues.

Papal mass happens on Sunday.

That is expected to be another unforgettable event.

