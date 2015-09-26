Person shot in leg in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person shot in leg in north Toledo

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Toledo Police are on the scene of a shooting at N. Ontario near Bush St. in north Toledo.

Police say one person was shot in the leg.

There are no known suspects at this time.

