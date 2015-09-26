Lucas Co. collects hundreds of pounds of medications in Drug Take Back Day

Saturday marked the 10th National Drug Take Back Day.



Thousands of locations were set up across the country where folks could safely discard of unwanted or unused drugs.



In Lucas County, 20 locations collected hundreds of pounds of pills and liquid medications.



It was all in an attempt to keep drugs out of the wrong hands.

"We know that often times that heroin users often have started from prescription drug use. We want to make sure that they are being used for the proper reasons,” said Don Adamsky, with Maumee SAIL.



If you missed today's event, most local police station have a prescription drug drop off box available to the public.

