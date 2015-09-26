Public invited to super moon eclipse viewing parties

If you don’t look up on Sunday night, you may miss something that won’t happen again for 18 more years.

Between 9 p.m. until about 12:30 a.m. the earth will move directly between the sun and the moon causing a total eclipse of the moon.

What makes the eclipse especially rare is that it happens during a “super moon” when the moon is closer to the earth and appears to be about 14% larger than normal.

Two free viewing parties are being held on Sunday where the public is invited to observe and learn more about the rare super moon eclipse.

The Toledo Astronomical Association will be holding a free viewing starting at 8:30 p.m. at Olander Park in Sylvania with astronomical enthusiasts available to answer questions.

The University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium will also be holding a free viewing party from 9 to 11:30 p.m. tomorrow.

Starting at 9 p.m., a 10-minute program explaining the total lunar eclipse will run continuously at Ritter Planetarium until 11:30 p.m.

