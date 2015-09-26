Woman shot in central Toledo overnight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman shot in central Toledo overnight

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Police found a car with bullet holes and shattered windows
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are on the lookout for a man accused of shooting into a car and striking a woman early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around three this morning at Junction and Belmont in Central Toledo.

TPD says when they arrived on scene, they found a car with bullet holes and shattered windows.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

