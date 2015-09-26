Pilgrimage to the Pope: Gerten family's anticipation builds ahead of papal events

Anticipation has been high ahead of the papal events this weekend.

The Gerten family made the 11 hour trip to Philadelphia from Leipsic with over 300 other families from the Diocese of Toledo; Stan and Amanda, their four kids, and one on the way.

But they also had quite the pilgrimage to make to get to where the papal events will be.

The Gerten’s left the hotel bright and early on Saturday morning, rode the bus for an hour, the subway for several miles, and then walked over a mile into where the festival of families is being held this weekend.



After that, they had to go through security. Of course the excitement is high, and although it's a long journey to get to this point, the Gertens, like so many others know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"The joy and the energy that you're feeling, you can already feel the Pope’s presence. Just to know that he is in the city right now is very exciting,” said Amanda.

Amanda's due date is in about 3 weeks, but she says she feels good, and any sacrifice they've made was worth it.

The Gertens are one of the Diocese of Toledo scholarship families. They found out they were pregnant just days before the application was due.

They prayed on it, and when they were selected they say they knew it was God’s plan for them to be here.

And this weekend is exactly what they've been waiting for!

