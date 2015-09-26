Race for the Cure: 3rd annual race in Findlay

Findlay's Race for the Cure is in its third year and kicked off with tremendous amounts of support from area businesses and community members.

Events and registration kicked off at 6 a.m. and participants were on the trail by 9 a.m.

Leading up to the race were a Survivor Parade and speech by Chrys Peterson that culminated in the release of doves.

Many participants are survivors that describe this event as both fun and emotional. Some women sported tee shirts that indicated when their last day of chemotherapy was and how many years they have been cancer-free.

There was an abundance of pink, the color of breast cancer awareness. Outfits spanned the gamut from jogging apparel to feather boas. Even dogs were dressed in visors, tutus, and tee shirts. A pink semi truck was also spotted as well as vendors from Tim Hortons and Barry's Bagels offering special Susan G, Komen breakfast items during the day's event.

Evan Gaynor, a participant since 2013, finished the race in first this year. The first survivor to cross the finish line was Marina Williford.

Stay tuned for the Toledo Race for the Cure Sunday. WTOL will be live from start to finish! Join the conversation.

