Extensive security detail underway for Pope Francis' arrival to Philadelphia

It is a massive undertaking for Pope Francis’ arrival to Philadelphia, with all security efforts focusing on the public’s safety. Police say they have brought in additional help to make sure that everything goes smoothly the next couple of days.

Law enforcement is definitely kicking into overdrive for the 1.5 million pilgrims attending the weekend events.

Early Friday morning police could be stopped on every single street corner and park, outside of the convention center all the way down to Liberty Mall. And many residents left town to avoid the commotion.

Cement barriers have been added to block off through traffic in many stops. WTOL learning that it will be difficult for police and fire to get ambulances to large crowds, so EMS is building three full military style hospitals for Pope Francis’ Sunday ceremony.

Secret service had to bring in TSA and several other industries for screening check points.

Those who do plan to attend the weekend ceremonies say they’re not worried and have one thing in mind – seeing the Pope.

Extensive security detail will continue with bomb sniffing dogs and law enforcement officials say the entire streets of the City of Philadelphia will be cleared.

