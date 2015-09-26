Pilgrimage to the Pope: Preview to Saturday's Papal events

WTOL has been bringing you all the coverage from Philadelphia this week at the World Meeting of Families.

Saturday, Mike Holden and Emilie Voss will be covering the Pope's visit there.

On Friday, Toledo’s pilgrims got a chance to see the preparation at the Independence Hall, where Pope Francis will make his first public appearance in Philadelphia.

There will be a mass earlier in the day, but it will be closed to the public.

From Independence Hall there will be a papal parade to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which is where WTOL will actually be with the Toledo Pilgrims for the Festival of the Families.

The day begins bright and early at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The Pope is expected to be seen at the Festival of Families around about 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

There are a lot of activities leading up to the visit, however, and WTOL will be there with the Toledo pilgrims all along the way.

