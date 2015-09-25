Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - September 20, 2015

This week, Jerry Anderson speaks with Toledo mayoral candidate Mike Ferner.

He also speaks with Sarah Loukx and Noah Davis, students at the Maritime Academy and their instructor Rick Brown

He also sits down with Dave DiManna, sponsor for 20 under 40.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.