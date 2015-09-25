Findlay Race for Cure honoring memory of Feliciana Marie Frias

Cases of breast cancer were noted over 35 hundred years ago.



It's not new.



Forty years ago, it took the life of a special Findlay woman.



That, too, is a pretty long time.



But this year, the Findlay Race for the Cure will honor the memory of Feliciana Marie Frias.



She was just 43 when she died in 1975.

Feliciana Frias was a petite woman.



But she was so many other things as well.

Feliciana loved music and loved to dance.



She was an avid church-goer.



And in the 70s while in her 40s she became a woman with breast cancer.



Our knowledge of the disease was so much smaller back then. Medical technology was nearly antique by today's standards.



Feliciana got sick, very sick and to each of her five kids fell duties.

"One of mine was to take care of her," said Feliciana’s daughter Cyndi, who was just 10 at the time.



Even though she was just a child, for a couple of years Cyndi would stay downstairs, because that's where her mom was.

"I helped her eat, I helped her wash, I changed her clothes and get her ready for the day," said Cyndi.

Being so close to her mom, Cyndi knew before her siblings, just how sick her mom was becoming.



Despite that heavy reality, their close relationship, also lifted the little girl's spirits.

"I always felt that I was her favorite because she just always had me by her side," said Cyndi.



Feliciana is not being remembered for being sick or how she died however, but rather, for the way she lived.



Her nomination says simply, "she was always helping others."

"When she was sick, she'd be in the hospitals she'd be teaching the nurses how to speak Spanish and the migrant workers she would teach how to speak English," said Feliciana’s son Victor.



Feliciana would not only teach the migrants how to speak English, but also how to live lives.

"She would help them with their money. They didn't know how to spend their money. They didn't know how to keep their money so she helped them monitor their money," said Victor.



Her family, her faith and her friends were always foremost in Feliciana's life.



Her son Victor was just 13 when she passed away.



But even after 40 years, he still tears up when remembering his mother.



Sometimes you can measure how much a person touched others in this world by how many people come out to pay tribute and say good-bye when that person leaves it.

"There were cars pulling into the cemetery and there were cars still pulling out of the funeral home," said Cyndi.



That was a mile away.



And 40 years later, the tributes continue.



One came from the Ohio Senate for Feliciana's life of service.



And, of course, being named the Findlay Komen Race's "in memory of honoree."



Her kids believe Feliciana would be proud of them, the way they grew up, and happy she's still in their hearts.

"I know I tear up but in my heart it makes me happy that I can still remember her, I can still hear her, I can still feel her, I can still feel that she's beside me,” said Cyndi.



Big brother Victor believes his mom is looking down with a big smile saying, "wow" because that's what he said when he heard of the Komen honor.



And even in her absence, through her son, Feliciana continues to teach life's lessons.

"Love your mother because, I've said this to a few people who might be mad at their mother or father. Be glad you have them. Be glad you have a mother," said Victor.

Both Victor and Cyndi work at Whirlpool where over 150 people are signed up to be part of the company's "Race for the Cure" team.



Their colleague Jess Sobolowski is heading up the effort.

