Don't Waste Your Money: Posting to Facebook

Facebook is more popular than ever. With today’s continuous usage of it, there are some things you should never post on the social media site.

Facebook is all about sharing, but tech guru Kim Komando lists four things that you should keep to yourself.

First, your cell phone number. Marketers and scammers search Facebook for these numbers to reach out to you.

Second, your home address, for similar reasons as the first item. You do not want unwanted people to find your house and know where you live.

Third, complaints about the workplace. Word is guaranteed to come around to your employer, which may cause issues within your career.

Last, your credit card number. Facebook now wants it so you can make purchases, but avoid that entirely. It may lead to accidental charges.

One more thing not to post: photos that could embarrass you, ruin your marriage, or get you fired.

Avoid posting photos that could get you in trouble. Turn off tagging, so that your friends don’t tag you in photos of your late night out.

Finally, remember that anything you post on Facebook or anywhere else on social media can come back to haunt you in the future. You can delete posts, but if someone has shared it, the post can live on.

