Boehner resignation has many asking what's next?

At a closed-door meeting Friday morning Speaker of the house John Boehner made a surprise announcement that stunned his GOP colleagues.



He will resign from Congress at the end of October.



WTOL spoke with UT Political Science professor, Dr. Jeffrey Broxmeyer, on Friday to get his reaction.

He says it is still too early to tell how the situation will play out.

“What's going to happen is its going to be a free for all among the members of the House Republican Conference to try to replace not only Speaker Boehner at the top but every party leadership position on down,” said Dr. Broxmeyer.



Boehner has served as Speaker of the House since the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives following the 2010 midterm elections.



Dr. Broxmeyer says the Republican presidential primary campaign could have played a vital role in Speaker Boehner’s resignation.



"The candidates themselves are trying to get support to win the nomination and in doing that they're heavily criticizing the party leadership back in D.C, like the speaker who has to cut deals with not only the president but also the Republican majority in the Senate,” said Dr. Broxmeyer.



His pending resignation has left many with lingering questions about what's next, since a government shutdown could happen as soon as next week.



"He may have just lost control just, straight up,” said Dr. Boxmeyer. “He may have lost not only the speakership but he may have not been able to negotiate in terms of a vote to keep the government open.”



As for Boehner's legacy, Broxmeyer says we have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

