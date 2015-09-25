WTOL sports reporter shares story of family's battle with breast cancer

This weekend’s Race for the Cure hits close to home for one member of the WTOL 11 family.

"We don't use the word survivor, because, to us, surviving means cancer is always linked. We want it, not even in the rear view mirror, we want it gone, it didn't happen,” said WTOL sports reporter Jason Hurst.

Marilyn Hurst died of metastatic cancer, a type of cancer that spreads throughout the body. But to the Hurst family, Marilyn passed away from natural causes.

Marilyn was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1994.



“I remember her crying, saying, ‘I don't wanna die. I wanna see my babies grow up and get married,’” said Jason.



Marilyn went through chemotherapy and was given the “all clear.” But years later, the doctors found the metastatic cancer she was originally diagnosed with had spread. She battled again and the outcome was the same - Marilyn was in remission.



“She didn't want to be reminded of that day, because that was a day that scared her. She wanted to keep living, moving forward,” said Jason.

Then, 16 years after her original diagnosis, the news came that rocked the Hurst family - Marilyn had metastatic cancer for the third time.

While the Hurst family persevered, the dark cloud of cancer still loomed. Marilyn had beat cancer twice before, everything would be fine.

Jason relied heavily on his younger sister Maralee to get through the diagnosis.

“My sister and I talked our way through it. And you know what, we are always gonna be there for each other. It's hard right now, but we started getting in that mind set, ‘Look, mom's fought it before, it's not that big of a deal.’ And the game changer was in 2011, when my sister who is younger than me, who together we were getting through it, then all of a sudden she's diagnosed. They said it was just a cyst and just like that it went to stage 3,” said Jason.

His sister, and confidant, Maralee was diagnosed with breast cancer at 34 years old, her son just 9 months old.

“So now I had one going through chemo and another one about to start. I'll never forget getting that phone call, she asked me to raise her kids. I said, ‘hold on a second, you are happily married, let's not get ahead of ourselves,’” said Jason.



But the reality was that half of the Hurst family was fighting cancer.

"She was scared. I'll never forget my dad saying, ‘Parents don't outlive their children,’” said Jason.

Somehow the family persevered by living life and by not mentioning the "c" word.

Maralee beat the diagnosis and is currently cancer free.



“Together, we found a way and you figure it out. We don't talk about cancer,” said Jason.

But for Marilyn, at almost 80 years old, the final battle with the disease was one she was not able to win.

“He had called me and said, ‘I think you should probably start coming home,’” said Jason.

Marilyn passed away on her husband's birthday. Jason was given the heavy task of delivering the news to his sister.

“She had her back to me and she turned and… (You didn't even have to say anything?) No,” said Jason.

But they all knew Marilyn lived her life and she lived it well.

“How many people can raise their hand and say they lived to be 80? And she went through it three times… Are you kidding me? So there is no feeling of defeat. My mom lived a good life,” said Jason.

Despite losing his mom, Jason is confident he didn't miss any opportunities with her.

“She was my number one fan and I know she is still my number one fan,” said Jason.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.