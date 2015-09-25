Clock ticking on city's CCNO payment deadline

A special board meeting was held Friday to discuss the future of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Last week, the City of Toledo announced that they had not allocated the $1.3 million out of their budget to pay the October 1 bill.

After Friday’s meeting, Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller and some other CCNO board members said the future of the regional jail remains at the same place it was when the city announced they did not have the funds to make the 4th quarter payment in full.

Since then, Lucas County has offered a stabilization plan to the City of Toledo to resolve this financial issue so the jail would not have to close. Lucas County says that offer is still on the table and they've been in talks since then. But for some board members, those talks aren't enough at this stage of the game.



“We're always told they're close to working out some type of a deal. Again, today we're back here again, now they want another five day extension,” said Sheriff Miller.



And without the city's payment, several board members say CCNO would face closure.



“I think today's meeting really showed nervousness and the really desperate situation that we're in. Time hasn't run out, but time is really slipping away. And I think the pressure is really on the City of Toledo,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.



Many wanted to discuss a layoff and closure plan at Friday’s meeting, but that was tabled.



“There's no reason we can't have it ready today. We know what the worst case scenario is, so why not lay the ultimatum out there for the whole board to see,” said Miller.



City of Toledo Law Director Adam Loukx declined to comment on the issue, but it was said at the meeting that since the bill isn't due until Oct. 1, they're technically not overdue with payment just yet.



“It's not over yet, Oct. 1 is coming. We've opened the door a little more, but that door is gonna close Oct. 1. There's no more messing around here,” said Gerken.



If the city of Toledo comes up with anything less than a full payment by next Thursday, discussions on the jail's future will be continued at a meeting next Friday.

A joint statement from the city and Lucas County, saying both parties are committed to resolving the funding situation, has been released:

The City of Toledo and Lucas County are committed to resolve the current funding situation presented by the October 1, 2015, 4th quarter payment deadline for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). We will continue to meet and have discussions so that CCNO may provide corrections services for Northwest Ohio.

