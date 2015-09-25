Three arrested after home invasion in Ney, OH

Three people were arrested after a home invasion on State Route 249 in Ney, OH on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Jesteen Gutierrez, 37, of Ney for burglary.

Gabriel Wilson, 20, also of Ney, and Joshua Lee Cox, 21, of Bryan were charged with receiving stolen property.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office says several of the items that were stolen were recovered at Gutierrez’s home and at a different residence near Bryan, OH.

