Dr. Sharon Gaber inaugurated as UT's first female president

It's the beginning of a new era for the University of Toledo.



An inauguration ceremony capped off a week-long celebration as the university welcomed its new leader.



Dr. Sharon Gaber was welcomed into her new role at Savage Arena.

She is UT's first female president, and the 17th overall,



City and state officials along with staff, student body and alumni greeted Dr. Gaber in person and by video.



Dr. Gaber's field of study is city planning and she is excited at the prospect of leading a university with such strong ties to its community.



Gaber says she will put the university to task in making our community stronger.



"The University of Toledo is an anchor institution of this community and has the opportunity and the responsibility to move beyond rhetoric; to create a community positioned to embrace and mold our own future," said Dr. Gaber from the podium at Savage Arena. "It is critical that we seize this moment."



Dr. Gaber says she will focus on elevating UT's reputation on the national stage, and improving student retention and graduate numbers.

