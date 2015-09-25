Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after I-75 crash

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries after an accident on I-75 in Rossford on Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver was heading north when they lost control of their motorcycle around 1:05 p.m.

The driver was thrown from the bike and wound up in the grass median. The motorcycle continued through the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the expressway.

The driver was taken to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center. Police are withholding the driver’s identity until the family is notified.

The driver was not wearing a helmet.

