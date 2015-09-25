Fist fight turns deadly in Lenawee County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fist fight turns deadly in Lenawee County

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Lenawee County,MI (WTOL) -

Michigan State Police are investigating a fist fight that turned deadly.

Emergency crews were called to the Deer Run Apartment Complex on River Street in the Village of Deerfield around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 33-year-old Nathan Vance of Adrian and a 44-year-old Toledo man got into a verbal disagreement over their relationships with a female who lives in the complex.

The fight got physical in the parking lot, where Vance received several punches to the head and body. Vance ended up losing consciousness and emergency crews were called.

Vance stopped breathing on scene and had to be resuscitated by paramedics. He was then taken to Bixby Medical Center in Adrian by ambulance.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Vance was eventually flown to ProMedica in Toledo, where he later died.

The other man involved in the fight has not been named.

Troopers from the Monroe Post continue to investigate the fight. Once autopsy results are complete and witnesses interviewed, a report will be submitted to the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Tpr. Bill Strouse at 734-242-3500.

