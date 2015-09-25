Police identify Franklin Park Mall shooting victim

The Toledo Police Department have identified the man shot outside the Franklin Park Mall Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 p.m., near the outside of the GNC store.

The victim, 21-year-old Tikei Benton, was apparently being dropped off when the shooting happened. A witness from inside the mall says a fight broke out near the GNC wing of the mall. The witness said shots were fired, and people ran inside screaming 'they're shooting, they're shooting.'

The man who was shot was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown person. Police say the victim's injuries are not life threatening. He was apparently shot in an extremity.

Police say the shooter took off and was wearing a black t-shirt and camouflage pants. He has not been arrested or identified.

The mall was not put on lockdown after the shooting.

The incident did cause several schools in the area to go on lockdown including Christ the King, all buildings in the Washington Local School district and Notre Dame Academy. School leaders took to social media to spread the word.

"We were notified by a parent who called the school," said Margaret Fitzgerald, Director of Communications and Marketing at Notre Dame Academy.

She says following that notification, they turned to protocol.

"Of course our initial concern was for the safety of the students, but we have policies in place for that, so what we did immediately was a lockdown policy," she said.

Fitzgerald says that means students and teachers stay where they are and don't move from class to class. She says the lockdown was lifted pretty quickly.

"We lifted the lockdown after we have talked to the Toledo Police Department and got a confirmation that we didn't need to be under a lockdown anymore," she said.

Fitzgerald says everything went smoothly, and while this wasn't a drill, she says they will be practicing lockdowns throughout the year.

Police believe the victim and shooter knew each other and are not worried about it being a random incident.

WTOL will continue to provide the latest information on this shooting as it becomes available.

