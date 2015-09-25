Gorilla-masked man robs Toledo carry out - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gorilla-masked man robs Toledo carry out

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is investigating a bizarre armed robbery at a carry out.

Police say that just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, a man entered the Captains Carry Out in the 5900 block of 315th Street. The victim told officers the man was wearing a gorilla mask.

The victim told police that the gorilla-masked man pointed a black handgun and demanded money.

The man left the area on foot in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were sustained during the robbery.

Police have not made an arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.

