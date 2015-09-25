Pilgrimage to the Pope: A look back at a busy week in Philadelphia

It's been a big week in Philadelphia as anticipation builds for the Papal events there this weekend.

Monday, the Diocese of Toledo started their journey to the City of Brotherly Love.

WTOL was there when Bishop Daniel Thomas found himself in the middle of an intense UNO game on one of the three buses carrying 125 pilgrims, making the eight day journey east. The Bishop said he didn't really remember how to play UNO, but somehow sneaked out a win.

The 11-hour bus ride was long, but the pilgrims stayed busy.

"On the first bus we prayed on the rosary together and then we had a little bit of quiet time and shared snacks. Then we watched Finding Nemo because we have a lot of children on the bus," said Bishop Thomas.

Tuesday the pilgrims attended the opening day of the World Meeting of Families, with more than 15,000 people from over 100 countries descended on the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This was the first time the World Meeting of Families has ever been held in America since Pope John Paul started it in 1994.

"The excitement I think was palpable here. All of our pilgrims are just enjoying themselves, singing and praying and getting ready to really soak in the gifts and graces of this event," said Bishop Thomas.

After a full day of listening to speakers and kids enjoying the youth congress, it was time for a walking tour of Philadelphia. The group saw some of the most historic sights in the country - the Liberty Bell, the homes of Betsy Ross and Benjamin Franklin, and the cemetery where most of our founding fathers are buried.

"It's just good to see. It's one of those things that, I don't know if I'll get back. So we wanted to see them with the kids," said Gary.

The group also saw crews setting up the stage for the papal event Saturday.

Wednesday morning it was back to the convention center.

"To see people trying to come together to grow in their faith together and to help each other grow and learn is exciting and it makes all of us want to improve ourselves and be better Catholics," said Father Phil Smith.

Day two of the World Meeting of Families was a busy one. WTOL caught up with the Gerten Family from Leipsic - Stan, Amanda and their four kids, plus one on the way.

"It's just really overwhelming. The amount of people here. The amount of people from other countries," said Amanda.

In the halls of the convention center you didn't have to go far to find someone who traveled thousands of miles to be there, like the group from Zimbabwe who traveled 14 hours on a plane to get to Philadelphia.

"We are having a good time. And we are so excited. We are just waiting to meet the Pope," said Keresenzia Chirere.

Wednesday night was an extra special one for Bishop Thomas. He was able to return to his home parish with the pilgrims from his new diocese. There the group was treated to a Philadelphia feast and able to meet the people who knew Bishop Thomas way back when.

"He's just a very God like person, he really is, and you want to be a better catholic because of him," said Barbara Merman, Holy Father Parishioner.

As the week went on, the World Meeting of Families saw growing crowds and extra security.

Thursday was the last full day of seminars at the event and the Pilgrims picked up their tickets for the papal events this weekend.

This weekend will be the highlight of the trip and WTOL will be there to bring it all to you.

