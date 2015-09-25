Man dies in Perrysburg Twp mobile home fire early Friday morning

The Perrysburg Township Fire Department confirmed that a man was killed in a mobile home fire early Friday morning.

Police say the fire started just after 6 a.m. in the Five Point Mobile Home Park at Five Point Road and McCutchenville Road in Perrysburg Township.

When first responders arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed, so they had to call for backup.

Once the fire was put out, Fire Chief Tom Brice says the body of a man was found inside.

Brice says the identity of the body will be released after an autopsy is complete but said the mobile home was owned by Andrew Sattler.

Investigators and the State Fire Marshal are looking into the cause, but Brice says is does not appear to be suspicious.

The Lucas County Coroner's office says an autopsy may happen Saturday.

Perrysburg Township Fire was assisted by Lake Township Fire and Perrysburg Township police to fight the fire.

